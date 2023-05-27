Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.80 billion-$16.80 billion.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of KYOCY opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

