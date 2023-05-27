Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the April 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $548.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.12. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,609,000 after buying an additional 1,446,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,402,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 501,048 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 374,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
