Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $26.05 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 million, a P/E ratio of -153.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

