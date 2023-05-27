Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the April 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHI stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

