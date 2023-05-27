AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AgileThought Trading Up 99.3 %
Shares of AGILW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23. AgileThought has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
