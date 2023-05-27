AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstroNova by 37.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in AstroNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.02 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

