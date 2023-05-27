Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $210.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.31. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

