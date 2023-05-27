Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 102,600 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.1 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

