Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $12.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.22117 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0524421 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $13,022,757.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

