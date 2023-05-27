MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $51.47 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $102,991.68 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

