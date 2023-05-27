Aviva PLC Purchases 83,967 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,967 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,570. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

TMUS stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

