Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,083 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of The Hackett Group worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $527.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

