Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,625. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

TYL opened at $393.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.37 and its 200-day moving average is $339.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

