Shaul Kuba Purchases 6,392 Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 6,392 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,471.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,133,037 shares in the company, valued at $46,395,827.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Shaul Kuba bought 9,700 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,664.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Shaul Kuba bought 1,744 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772.32.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shaul Kuba bought 17,706 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,644.70.

On Monday, May 15th, Shaul Kuba bought 9,264 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $45,949.44.

On Friday, May 12th, Shaul Kuba bought 11,705 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,130.55.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

