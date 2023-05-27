eCash (XEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.64 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $483.43 million and $2.64 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,692.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00422913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00121451 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,398,673,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,398,729,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

