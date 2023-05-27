Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Datadog were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,260.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,932 shares of company stock worth $53,519,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Trading Up 0.8 %

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

