Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,115 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

