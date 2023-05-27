Aviva PLC Has $12.01 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

STC stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

