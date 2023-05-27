Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.