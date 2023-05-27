Aviva PLC Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,631 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

