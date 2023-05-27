Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $77.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

