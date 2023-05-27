Aviva PLC Buys 26,984 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,168,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.