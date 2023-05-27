Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,472 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
