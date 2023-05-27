Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,472 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.