Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415,857 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

