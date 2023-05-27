Aviva PLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

ORCL opened at $104.08 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $281.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

