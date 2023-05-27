Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC on major exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.53 million and approximately $600,373.05 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

