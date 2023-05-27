EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $170.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

