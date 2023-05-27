Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $573,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Financial Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AFG opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.