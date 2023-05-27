Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 95,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7,515.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,557.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $285,947.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,868,258.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,181 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $285,947.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,229 shares in the company, valued at $48,868,258.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,387,142 shares of company stock worth $54,338,014 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

RBLX opened at $40.12 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

