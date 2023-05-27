Commerce Bank Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

