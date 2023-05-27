Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

