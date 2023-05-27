Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after buying an additional 87,821 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after buying an additional 167,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $925,219.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,852,601.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

