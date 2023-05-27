Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,698. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.