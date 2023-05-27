Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,505 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 220.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

