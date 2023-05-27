nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Joseph A. Ruzynski Sells 3,200 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $44.73 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,618,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
