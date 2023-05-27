STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in STERIS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 145,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in STERIS by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $4,987,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $200.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

