Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

VEEV opened at $165.48 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.36.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.09.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

