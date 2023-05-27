Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 18.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fortive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

