Mark Reinstra Sells 11,278 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00.

Roblox Trading Up 1.5 %

RBLX opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

