Mark Reinstra Sells 11,278 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00.
Roblox Trading Up 1.5 %
RBLX opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
