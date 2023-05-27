Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,081,000 after buying an additional 1,074,541 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

