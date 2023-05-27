Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Trading Up 5.3%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.60 and last traded at $102.43. 182,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 272,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fabrinet by 98.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

