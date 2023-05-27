Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,327. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

