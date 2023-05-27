Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on June 1st

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

FIGB opened at $42.64 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

