3,008 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,429 shares of company stock worth $5,291,896 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Shares of ARW opened at $128.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

