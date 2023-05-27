Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDRGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLDR opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLDR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

