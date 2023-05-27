WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of WBIG stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Company Profile

The WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equities from all capitalizations that focuses on dividend yields. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility during market declines.

