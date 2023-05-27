NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Plans $0.10 Dividend

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NETL opened at $23.37 on Friday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

