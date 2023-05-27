LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 5th

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DYLD opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Get LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYLD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.