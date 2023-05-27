Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (FSLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSLD stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

Get Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,241,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,245,000.

About Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF (FSLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to a variety of global short-term bonds perceived to have positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable Low Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.