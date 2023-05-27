Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Short Duration ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

About Hartford Short Duration ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

